University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota Dairy Initiative-Southeast Region invite youth ages 10-plus and their parents to attend Safety on the Farm. This on-farm event will introduce youth to the hazards of working on a farm, with interactive activities and demonstrations.
Safety on the Farm”will be held on Thursday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at Clear Crest Dairy, owned by the Miller family. The farm is located at 25924 County Road 25 outside Lewiston. Topics include hazard recognition, livestock handling, ATV safety, dressing for safety, and calling 911. There will also be presentations by local farm families that have been impacted by farm accidents.
This program is offered free of charge thanks to generous sponsorships from Minnesota Dairy Initiative, Ag Partners, M&M Lawn and Leisure, JT Manure Agitators, and Pettit’s IBA. All attendees will receive a free lunch, and youth attendees (ages 10-17) will also receive a safety sweatshirt, courtesy of Ag Partners, and a stocking cap and gift cards, courtesy of M&M Lawn and Leisure and Pettit’s IBA.
Preregistration is required for all attendees and can be completed at z.umn.edu/SafetyOnTheFarm or by contacting Emily Krekelberg at 612-756-3977. Please register by June 26.
