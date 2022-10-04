Saint John Nepomucene Parish of Winona will hold its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, October 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will be held in the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church Hall at 603 East Fourth Street in Winona. The theme of this year’s festival is “Real Simple Revival.” The festival will include lunch, a big ticket, quilt/cash raffles, silent auction, gift card raffle, cupcake walk, and kid’s games. The public is invited to join us at this year’s Fall Festival. The Church Hall is handicap accessible.