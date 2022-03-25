Saint Mary’s University is encouraging individuals, organizations, and churches in Winona to submit requests for service for the annual Spruce Up Winona event.
Spruce Up Winona is an annual spring event where students from Saint Mary’s University volunteer and engage with the Winona community. Volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, to help with spring cleaning, raking leaves, painting, or other chores. The students are ready to work if you supply the materials needed (paint, brushes, rakes, tools, etc.).
Requests must be made by Tuesday, April 1, to Campus Ministry at Saint Mary’s University by calling 507-457-6936. In the request, please include a description of the work, address of the location, a phone number, and the estimated time it will take to complete with two to three students.
