Fifty-one years after the infamous Watergate break-in that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon, hear from one of the lead FBI investigators who helped break the case open. On Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., retired FBI agent and Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota alumnus Paul Magallanes (B’63) shares details of the investigation, what led to the discovery of the connection to the president, and how the climate of the post-Hoover FBI and press leaks played into it all. The public is invited to attend this event in Aquinas 200, Aquinas Hall, on Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota-Winona Campus. This event is free, but in order to ensure enough seating, we ask that you RSVP no later than Monday, June 19, 2023. RSVP using this link: connect.smumn.edu/fbi-watergate.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rich in history, Briarcombe mansion for sale
- Winona School Board names superintendent finalists
- Police blotter
- Four Winona champs in record-setting Big 9 meet
- City leaders: Mankato Ave. roundabouts a success
- Manure digester affects more than just Lewistonites
- Police blotter
- A masterpiece stall
- Gift horses: A cautionary tale
- Lawmakers OK $17M for Winona, WSU
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.