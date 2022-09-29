Fall cleanup is right around the corner. Please remove all decorations from the cemetery by October 15. We are unable to store any decorations that are not removed, and we will remove and dispose of them if left beyond October 15. Because beetles and other damaging insects lay their eggs in the soil, we request you remove the soil from the pot when you are removing your decorations. If you purchased flowers from the cemetery this year, cemetery staff discards your flowers and the soil on your behalf.
Beginning November 1, winter decorations may be placed in your urn or on your shepherd hook. Just a reminder, the only shepherd hooks and flower stands allowed in the cemetery are those purchased through the cemetery. Christmas trees, garlands, and lights are not allowed in the cemetery, as stated in the decoration policy.
St. Mary’s Cemetery offers fresh evergreen decorations for the Christmas season for display at the grave sites of your loved ones. If you would like information on this program emailed to you, please email us at office@smcofwinona.org, or call us at 507-452-2769, and we will send you a form to complete.
