On Saturday, April 29, Saint Mary’s University will celebrate nearly 230 graduates during its Spring 2023 Commencement on its Winona Campus.
The celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a Baccalaureate Mass in Saint Thomas More Chapel. The commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the university gymnasium, followed by a reception in the plaza.
This year’s outstanding seniors, Catherine Pierpont and William Sepsis, will offer their reflections, and the Very Rev. James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., will share his president’s remarks. Terrance Russell B’76, chair of the Board of Trustees, will also offer his congratulations.
For family members and friends unable to attend commencement, a livestream of the ceremony will be offered: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwOyMtmMrqM.
More information about commencement can be found here: www.smumn.edu/winonacommencement2023.
