The Hendrickson Institute for Ethical Leadership at Saint Mary’s University invites the public to an important discussion on “Local Leadership in Divisive Times” on Wednesday, March 16.
State Rep. Gene Pelowski, Winona Mayor Scott Sherman, Winona City Council member Steve Young, and Engage Winona Executive Director Marcia Ratliff will lead the conversation.
“In a time where local political offices are becoming more polarized, I think people need to hear how our local leaders, who come from different political backgrounds, are able to come together and work effectively for the good of the region,” said Saint Mary’s senior Jonathon Krull, who serves as the Student Senate vice president for public affairs.
“Local Leadership in Divisive Times” is a continuation of the Civil Discourse Initiative that was started at Saint Mary’s last year. Along with the Hendrickson Institute for Ethical Leadership, the event is sponsored by the Saint Mary’s Student Senate, College Democrats, College Republicans, and the Public Relations/Business Club.
The discussion will begin at 7 p.m. in the President’s Lounge of the Toner Student Center.
