Saint Mary's University is hosting the second annual Business Intelligence Virtual Summit on Wednesday, October 5. The goal of the event is for students, industry leaders, faculty, and alumni to engage in innovative, best-practice artificial intelligence and business analytics in a Catholic and Lasallian spirit.
Topics include: cybersecurity sentiment detection, skills necessary for a role in analytics, health care data science, accounting and data science, ethics in data science, data analysis in a business-to-business company, drone technology and data engineering, data use in multifaceted organizations, organizational leadership, and job jumping, the transition in industry and mindset (with Saint Mary’s alumna Tara Nagy B’18).
Students, prospective students, and alumni are invited to join between 12-4 p.m. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/nh9v9r4k, and visit tinyurl.com/2fvurumk to register.
