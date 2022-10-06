Is your company looking for great interns and employees? You’re invited to the ninth annual Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Career Fair on Wednesday, October 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Saint Mary’s gym.
Saint Mary’s students gain the advanced knowledge, skills, and critical thinking abilities necessary to be lifelong learners, successful workers, good neighbors, and ethical citizens — ideal candidates for employment at your company or enrollment at your school. Come introduce your organization to these outstanding students, and explore internship, job, and continuing education opportunities with them.
Registration is $125 and includes: one 8-foot table and signage (organization name and table number); two chairs; access to guest Wi-Fi; and lunch/hospitality for up to two vendor representatives (additional representatives — $15 per person); up to six representatives allowed per exhibit table. Access to electricity is limited and available on a first-come, first-registered basis.
Register online at smumn.joinhandshake.com, and follow the employer registration process (note: Handshake is free to employers and provides you 24/7 access to post your jobs, internships, and events). Once registered, click “FAIRS,” and search for the ninth annual Saint Mary’s University of MN Career and Internship Fair. Click on the fair, and follow the instructions to complete your registration. Registration for employers and graduate schools will close Friday, October 14, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Saint Mary’s Career Services at careerservices@smumn.edu or 612-238-4556.
