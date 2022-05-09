On Saturday, May 7, Saint Mary’s University will celebrate nearly 250 graduates during its Spring 2022 Commencement on its Winona campus.
The celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a Baccalaureate Mass in Saint Thomas More Chapel. The commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the university gymnasium, followed by a reception in the plaza.
This year’s outstanding seniors, Jordan Keeley and Trevor Paradise will offer their reflections, the Saint Mary’s University Concert Band and Commencement Choir will perform, and the Very Rev. James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., president of the university, will share his remarks. Ryan Pajak,
B’04, M’10, president of the Alumni Board, and Terrance Russell B’76, chair of the Board of Trustees, will also offer their congratulations.
View the live ceremony: www.smumn.edu/about/commencement.
Congratulations, Class of 2022! Saint Mary’s University is proud of you and can’t wait to hear of your next big accomplishments.
