Just weeks after announcing a record $25 million gift commitment, Saint Mary’s University has received a new gift of $4.5 million.
“Two gifts of this importance in such a short amount of time is extraordinary," said the Very Rev. James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., Saint Mary’s president. “At a time when the value of a higher education is increasingly questioned and enrollment declines are impacting most schools across the nation, I can’t think of a clearer affirmation about the importance of our renewed vision for a Lasallian Catholic educational approach that is preparing students for career success and ethical leadership throughout their lives, an education grounded in a faith-based environment of service to God and humanity. This latest gift validates the work we are doing to stabilize and grow the university while continuing to provide an excellent education and a strong character-building experience. We could not be more grateful to this benefactor.”
This new $4.5 million gift, which will be made in 2023 and 2024, will complete fundraising efforts for the renovation of Aquinas Hall, the Winona campus’ newly transformed state-of-the-art facility for business, science, psychology, and its new nursing program. The $16 million project was completed in 2021.
The most recent benefactors, who wish to remain anonymous, acknowledged the work that Saint Mary’s has undertaken in the last year to reduce spending, rightsize academic offerings, and set the path for long-term stability. They appreciate that their gift will allow the university to grow in areas most sought after by students and employers while retaining our commitment to a liberal education core for each student.
