Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota invites the public to an interfaith dialogue on its Winona campus on April 7.
The discussion will include representatives from the Islamic Center of Winona, Winona Dakota Unity Alliance, Dharma River Manitou Zen Center, Faith Lutheran Church, and the parish of Saint Rose of Lima. The event is supported by Saint Mary’s Hendrickson Institute for Ethical Leadership and the Winona Interfaith Council.
Refreshments will be served following the discussion. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Toner Student Center Lounge.
