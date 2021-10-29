The season of giving starts early this year as Saint Mary’s University and Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County host a Walk for Habitat event on Saturday, November 6.
The event features a 1.2-mile walk along Lake Winona, free refreshments, and a raffle to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity and highlight local volunteer opportunities for all community members. (No construction experience is necessary!)
As part of the university’s general education program, students in a Saint Mary’s capstone class organized the event to benefit Habitat for Humanity, a worldwide nonprofit housing organization. The group's goal is to support Habitat's mission and educate community members of all ages about how to get connected with the organization.
Serving others is a core piece of both Saint Mary’s and Habitat for Humanity’s missions. “A lot of people like the notion of ‘doing things for the common good’ but lack the tangible way of doing it,” says Patrick O’Shea, faculty adviser of Saint Mary’s capstone class. “We make society better by doing things in combination, by doing things in groups, and mutually reinforcing each other. I think that this is a really specific and tangible way of putting that into action.”
Event registration opens at 1 p.m. at Lake Lodge Recreation Center, and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m. All participants receive one free raffle ticket, with prize drawings at 2:15 p.m.
Complimentary snacks and beverages are provided for participants at the conclusion of the walk.
Attendees can purchase extra raffle tickets at the event, make donations to Habitat, and sign up to volunteer with the organization. All proceeds support Habitat for Humanity’s mission of building homes, communities, and hope.
In case of inclement weather, the event will take place on Sunday, November 7, with the same schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.