The seventh annual Salute to Rhubarb Fest will be held in Fountain City on Saturday, June 11. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will end about 4 p.m. All of the park will be full of family type entertainment throughout the day. The event will be held in the Fountain City Park located on South Highway 35.
Little League will host a ball tournament. The concession stand will have food and beverage items available in that area.
The car show proved to bring lots of interest and will return this year. Christy and her crew have secured a sponsor. She will be taking entries that day.
The arts and craft area will be around the perimeter of the park. There will be bake sales by area churches. The largest leaf contest and tossing of the rhubarb will be in the tent area. Joining the games this year will be Bingo. Live music will be in the shelter.
Here is a helpful tip for your rhubar: When the danger of frost is past and the new growth is showing, remove the old foliage. This will promote the growth of this year.
Thank you for your support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.