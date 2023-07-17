Celebrate all things outdoors at the first BaseCamp Festival, July 28-30, at Prairie Island Campground along the Mississippi River in Winona.
BaseCamp is a celebration of the outdoors, tight-knit communities, and good old-fashioned pride in craftsmanship and quality brought to you by Winona-based Sanborn Canoe Co. This outdoor recreation festival is meant to invoke a family-friendly, summer camp atmosphere with opportunities to explore the incredible Driftless Region around Winona.
BaseCamp is a festival designed to not just entertain but to engage — body and mind. Activities will keep outdoor lovers of all ages busy every moment of the weekend, from guided prairie hiking, to backwater paddling, to live music rounding out each evening. In addition to opportunities to get on the trail or the water, classrooms will be set up to learn from experts, including Wenonah Canoe founder Mike Cichanowski, hear great stories, and try your hands at outdoor-inspired artwork.
A festival ticket ($25) includes all community presentations and activities, including paddling, hiking, yoga, live music, pop-up market, food trucks, and more. Additional and exclusive paid art-making programs are also available. Attendees can secure camping on site for both Friday and Saturday nights, reserved directly with Prairie Island Campground at a reduced rate of $30.
Sanborn Canoe Co. believes access is a right, not a privilege. A portion of the 2023 BaseCamp event proceeds will be donated towards installing an ADA dock at Prairie Island Campground, the location of this year’s event, in partnership with the Recreation Alliance of Winona.
Thank you to 2023 event sponsors Winona Health and Coca-Cola of Winona, as well as partners Visit Winona and Prairie Island Campground.
