Santa is coming to Goodview this Saturday, December 4. Grab the family and join us for the 20th Annual Goodview Holiday Lighted parade starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Sixth Street and 44th Avenue and make its way to the Elk's Lodge in Goodview. The Goodview Activity Group will also be accepting donations for the Winona Area Community Warming Center to give everyone a chance to stay warm this winter. We hope to see you there!
