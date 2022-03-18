Tom Sanvik (center) was inducted as a new member of the Kiwanis Club of Winona, Sunrisers at its weekly meeting held on March 16. Conducting the induction was Sean Finnegan (left), Sunrisers Club president. Craig Scheevel (right) served as Sanvik’s membership sponsor. Sanvik is a retired Winona Senior High School physical education teacher. He is presently involved in coaching high school and college tennis.
The Kiwanis Club of Winona, Sunrisers meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant. Visitors are always welcomed. Kiwanis is a global organization of more than 550,000 members in 80 countries and geographic areas that come together in fellowship and service to the community, with projects emphasizing children.
