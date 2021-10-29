Eric Mullen, the owner of Sapori di Sicilia, told the Winona Learning Club on October 11 the challenging journey that preceded and enabled him to begin this restaurant in downtown Winona. He began working on the plans in the spring of 2018. During a four-month trip to Italy, that initially was going to focus on Italian cooking, he ended up flying to Sicily where he lived and worked with a wonderful family with whom he learned the art of Sicilian cooking. Sapori di Sicilia (The Flavors of Sicily) was finally able to open in December of 2020. Eric illustrated his presentation with photos.
