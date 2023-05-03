Traffic will be detoured on southbound Highway 43/Mankato Avenue from East Belleview Street to Sarnia Street May 4-10 for concrete work and final paving of the Sarnia Street roundabout at Mankato Avenue.
On western and southern sides of the Sarnia Street and Mankato Avenue roundabout, contractors were unable to install permanent pavement before winter set in last fall, so work the intersection will close to allow paving work. Crews will also pour concrete in the medians along Mankato Avenue.
Traffic on eastbound Sarnia and southbound Highway 43 will be detoured east on East Sanborn (Eighth) Street, south on Louisa Street, west on Frontenac Drive, and then back to Highway 43/Mankato Avenue.
In addition, traffic on northbound Highway 43/Mankato Avenue trying to access westbound Sarnia Street at the roundabout will be detoured May 4-10. Traffic should continue north on Mankato Avenue, turn left (west) on East Broadway (Sixth Street), and then back to Highway 43/Main Street.
Once the southbound work is finished, there will be a few more days of concrete work that will take place. Highway 43 northbound traffic trying to access northbound Mankato Avenue at the roundabout will be detoured. A MnDOT official estimated the final traffic impacts, such as lane closures, would end around mid-May.
Landscaping work is also taking place, and it is anticipated that it will be finished the week of June 5, weather permitting.
