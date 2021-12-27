The Minnesota Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni/Supporters Association has created a systematic, sustainable leadership enhancement program for FFA alumni and supporters in Minnesota. This new leadership program involves enhancing and building alumni member leadership skills which, in turn, will sustain and improve agriculture education in Minnesota. Brian Sather lives in the Winona area and was selected to participate in this exciting, life-changing personal development program.
Over the past six years, 106 FFA alumni members have participated in the “President’s Circle” leadership training program delivered by Welchlin Communication Strategies. Core training included a strong focus on teamwork, conflict resolution, mentor leadership, and strategic planning.
Training is delivered by one of the busiest keynote speakers in the U.S., Kit Welchlin, is often described as “high energy” and “entertaining.” Kit weaves his light-hearted sense of humor and practical stories and strategies into his keynote presentations and seminars, whether he’s speaking about how to improve customer service, stress management in the workplace, intergenerational communication or how to handle difficult people.”
Sather began training in early December and will wrap up the leadership development activities in early March. The December training occurred at the Oliver Kelley Farm, a Minnesota State Historical site and learning center located in Elk River, Minn., that includes the farmstead of Oliver Kelley, founder of “The Grange,” the first national farm organization as well as a state of the art learning and conference center. The Oliver Kelley Farm tells the story of both farm life in the mid- to late 1800s, as well as the story of modern agriculture.”
Brian will be recognized for his commitment to personal development and interest in improving agriculture during the Minnesota FFA Alumni State Conference on Saturday, March 5, at South Central Technical College in Mankato, Minn.
