Sauer Health Care’s board of directors is excited to announce the appointment of Jessi Muras as the new administrator of Sauer Health Care. Jessi is a Winona native with over 17 years of experience in long-term care. She joined the Sauer Health Care team in October of 2021. Sara Blair stepped down as administrator on August 18, 2023, after over 11 years in that role and over 14 years total at Sauer. Jessi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role, and the organization is very pleased to have her on board. Sauer Health Care is a skilled nursing facility in Winona.
