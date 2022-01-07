Residents of Sauer Health Care Center, battling their illnesses and also battling the pandemic, would like to say thank you to all that donated to make a special Christmas for all the Sauer residents. The residents would like to wish everyone love and joy in the new year. Donors include Watkins Inc., Winona Health, Hope Lutheran High School, St. Mary’s University, Water Front Dental, The Shed, 929 Beerhouse, Marine Art Museum, Hy-Vee, Dale Mueller, Linda Corey, Dan and Rita Flier, Laura Noonan, Martha Seltz, Amber Calloway, Maddy Siech, Kara Buecksly, Janna Drazkowski, CNAs at Sauer and Sara Blair.