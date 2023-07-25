The ThinkPINK Color Fun Run/Walk to benefit local people undergoing treatment for breast cancer will be Sunday, October 8, 2023.
The untimed 5K (3.3 mile) fun run/walk begins and ends at Unity Park, 860 Parks Avenue in Winona, behind Winona Health. Sign in and activities will open at 9 a.m., and brief opening remarks will kick off the run/walk at 10 a.m.
“Last year’s event exceeded our expectations – and we’re excited to see the community come together again this year,” said Katrice Sisson, Winona Health community and donor relations manager. “This event is an opportunity to honor those dear to us, near or far, who have been affected by breast cancer while also supporting our fellow community members undergoing treatment.”
This Winona Health Foundation fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Fund is in its third year. To sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/THINKPINKWinona.
Those who have questions or are interested in sponsorship opportunities please contact Thinkpinkwinona@winonahealth.org.
