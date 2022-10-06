Craig Scheevel Kiwanis Sunrisers

Submitted photo

 

Outgoing President Sean Finnegan (left) passes the gavel to Craig Scheevel.

Craig Scheevel was installed as the 2022-2023 president of the Kiwanis Sunrisers Club at its membership meeting held on September 28 in Winona.  Passing the gavel to Scheevel was Sean Finnegan, 2021-2022 president. Conducting the installation was Kathy Davis, of Rochester, Minn., lieutenant governor of the Minnesota/Dakota District of Kiwanis International.  

The Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant. Kiwanis is a global organization of over 550,000 members in 80 countries that come together in fellowship and service to the community, with projects emphasizing children. New members are always welcomed.