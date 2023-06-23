Jatavius Schewe and Kaelin Schewe, children of Kelsea Schewe, were chosen as Captain and First Mate for Steamboat Days 2023 after the Kiddie Parade on Friday, June 16, at Winona’s Lake Park.
Miss Winona Mikaela Mohr and Button Design Winner Morwyn Johnson drew their names from the five finalist couples.
Jatavius and Kaelin rode on the Steamboat Days Float with Miss Winona, the Button Design Winner, and the Harbormaster in the Steamboat Days Grande Parade on Sunday, June 18.
The first place winner of the Kiddie Parade Float Contest was the Pauli Family with Hank and Erv’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream Truck. They were inspired by the childhood excitement of hearing the sounds of an ice cream truck and a cool treat on a hot day. Their first place earned a spot in the Grand Parade.
A big thank you to the Kiddie Parade sponsor Edward Jones and Steamboat Days Captain and Mate sponsors, including Quality Vac and Sew, McDonald’s, Penguin Zesto, and Steamboat Days Committee.
