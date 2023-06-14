The Minnesota Community Health Worker Alliance is seeking eligible applicants for 90 scholarships for individuals across the state to complete the Minnesota Community Health Worker (CHW) Certificate. The CHW Certificate is a 16-credit college program that can be completed in two semesters. Classes start in August 2023 at the colleges and universities offering the CHW Certificate Program and are available to people across the state in both online and hybrid formats. The priority scholarship deadline is July 15, 2023, and students who start classes in August can graduate in May 2024. The purpose of the scholarships is to strengthen and diversify the CHW workforce. Apply online at mnchwalliance.org/chw-certificate-scholarship.
Community Health Workers serve as a cultural bridge between communities, health care systems, and health departments. They empower and assist their clients by advocating for healthy individuals and communities, providing knowledge, and teaching skills. CHWs come from the communities they serve, with shared life experiences and deep compassion. CHWs are known nationally as a health equity workforce.
Eligibility is open to individuals living in Minnesota or working as a CHW in Minnesota with a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to be considered for a scholarship. To receive a scholarship a student must be accepted and enrolled in a CHW Certificate Program. The schools offering the CHW Certificate Program are Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul and St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis.
The scholarship covers tuition and some related expenses for students enrolled in one of the CHW Certificate Programs in Minnesota. Scholarships and related expenses will not exceed $3,750 per individual and may not cover the full cost of tuition at some of the colleges and universities offering the program.
Application is a two-step process. There are two applications, one for the scholarship and one for the CHW Certificate Program at a college. Interested applicants may apply for the CHW Training Program scholarship through the Alliance while also applying to an individual school for the CHW Certificate Program.
Priority will be given to applications received by July 15, 2023.
The Minnesota Community Health Worker Alliance is a statewide health equity nonprofit building community and systems capacity for better health through the integration of community health worker strategies. The Alliance builds awareness, promotes education, partners to integrate and expand access to CHW models, shares research, and provides information, networking, consulting, and technical assistance services.
The Community Health Worker Training Program is a partnership of the Alliance, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry funded by a US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant. The purpose of the program is to strengthen and diversify the CHW workforce.
For More Information on the CHW Training Program Contact Rachel Stoll, CHW Training Program Manager at rachel@mnchwalliance.org.
For More Information on CHW Certificate Scholarships Contact Angela Fields, CHW Training Program Student Support Coordinator at angela.fields@mnchwalliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.