The Pirate Youth Athletic Association eighth grade boys basketball team participated in the Wisconsin State Invitational Championship Tournament in Stevens Point, Wis., on March 26 and 27. This elite tournament, which is organized by The Great Northwest Basketball League, brought together 80 of the top community-based eighth grade boys basketball teams from across the state of Wisconsin to play either six or seven games over the two-day weekend. State champions were crowned in four divisions: division 1, division 2, division 3 and division 4/5, based on the enrollment of the high school into which each team feeds.
The Pirate’s eighth grade team finished second overall in the division 4/5 field. In pool play, they defeated Crivitz 56-36 and Reedsville 59-35. The round of 16 saw the boys edge a tough, physical Roncalli team 53-49. In the final four, the boys put in a dominant performance, beating Stratford 45-20. In the championship game, Mineral Point came back from a 20-14 halftime deficit and won 43-38. The Pirates Logan Becker and Mason Brone both made the All-Tournament team for division 4/5.
The Pirate team finished the year with an outstanding 30-6 overall record. Going back through the books to their fourth grade year, when they were first eligible to compete in the Great Northwest league, they tallied an impressive overall record of 106-18. Along the way they managed to win a state championship in 2018 along with two runner-up finishes 2019, 2022 and a top 32 (all divisions) championship in 2020 and another runner-up finish 2022. All these accomplishments were made possible by the boys, coaches, their parents, and the Pirate Youth Athletic Association. These ingredients, along with hard work and perseverance, helped create countless lifetime memories for all involved. On to high school!
