The Minnesota High School League Cross Country Championships were held on Saturday, November 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., where the Division A boys ran at 12 p.m. and Division A girls ran at 1 p.m. Unlike the cold rainy conditions of the week before at the Section meet Rochester, the it was a warm and sunny 65 degrees for the girls race. While great for spectators, the Cotter girls felt the heat the last mile of the race. They pushed through to finish with 245 points and a respectable 11th place out of a field of 16 teams.
Sonja Semling led the way to make All-State honors with a 16th place finish in 19:55 minutes, followed by Hazel Freyre in 49th place (20:30), Kyra Kotsmith in 111th place (22:18), Macy Piechowski in 114th place (22:25), Hope Parnow in 115th (22:26), Audrey England in 129th (23:10), and Grace Finnerty in 152nd (26:20). The team was excited to run at state and gain valuable experience. All runners, except for Grace Finnerty, will be back next season and intend to keep improving to achieve even more next year!
For the Cotter boys, John Fritts finished in 37th with a time of 17:22. Like the girls, the boys team brings everyone back next year. The boys team is primed to make a run at the top several spots in the section in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.