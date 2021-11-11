November 10 was a special day for two Cotter athletes.
Sera Speltz signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., on a Division II soccer scholarship.
Olivia Gardner signed her National Letter of Intent to attend University of Mary in Bismark, N.D., on a Division II soccer scholarship.
Sera and Olivia will be competing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and both girls' collegiate teams will play in town next season against Winona State University.
Cotter High School Head Soccer Coach Marie Barrientos said, "Olivia and Sera are both remarkable young women who have had outstanding high school careers at Cotter capped by our recent third place finish at the state tournament. The future is incredibly promising and bright for both as they move forward to play at the collegiate level, and we will certainly look forward to games at Winona State where we can attend as a team to watch Northern State and University of Mary. They make others better, just as I have been blessed over the past eight-plus years to coach these girls and could not be more proud of them!"
