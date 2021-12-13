Allison French signs for SMU

Flanked by Cotter coaches and staff, Alison French (center) signs a letter of intent to play collegiate softball with Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.

Congratulations to Alison French, who signed a letter of intent to play softball next year at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. Alison has played softball competitively since she was little. She loves the game — it’s part of who she is. Alison stated she is excited to be part of the Saint Mary’s community and to play for Coach John Tschida. Alison plans to pursue a degree to become a physician's assistant and is applying for the 3+2 PA program that partners with Mayo Clinic. Alison hopes to continue playing trombone at Saint Mary’s, as well. Best of luck, Alison. You've made Cotter proud!