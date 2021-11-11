The Cotter Volleyball team wrapped up their season with an awards banquet. Alison French earned All-State, All-Conference, team MVP, and All-State Academic honors. Andie Teske was named to the All-State Academic Team and earned an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Olivia Blumers also received an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Lexi Danielson was named to the All-State Academics Team. Maddy Hazelton received the Most Improved Award, and Maia Deal received the Rambler Award. Congratulations to these outstanding players.
