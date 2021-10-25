Cotter Cross Country had its conference meet at Pine Creek Golf Course in La Crescent last Tuesday. The Cotter girls finished third and Cotter boys finished fourth. Returning conference champion Sonja Semling, of Cotter, was the girls' individual overall champion with a 20:23-minute finish, 54 seconds ahead of second place Lillyan Kiehne, of Lanesboro/Fillmore Central. Hazel Freyre, of Cotter, finished in eighth place to earn All-Conference honors. Cotter Boys had three All-Conference runners (the top 21 in the conference) with John Fritts leading the way with a time of 17:59 minutes to finish in fifth place. Ryan Littlefield ran an 18:59 time and finished in 11th place, and Logan Granseth completed the 5K in 19:36 to finish in 19th place.
