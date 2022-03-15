On February 2, CNC Machine Tool Instructor Rick Hengel from Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) received STEM Forward's Outstanding Educator Award at the annual STEM Forward Gathering in Rochester, Minn.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of this celebration that recognizes educators who foster high K-12 student achievement, exhibit leadership and support for continuous improvement, promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers, and demonstrate collaboration among K-12 schools, businesses, and higher education. Isaac Ydstie, 6-8th grade educator from Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools, was also honored with the 2021 Outstanding Educator Award.
“Rick Hengel joined Minnesota State College Southeast in 2019 after working in the CNC machining industry for over 30 years. He serves as the lead instructor for the CNC Machine Tool Program and works extensively with high school students seeking college credits," said Chad Dull, vice president of student success at MSC Southeast. “Rick has demonstrated a real passion for promoting STEM within our regional high schools.”
Braeden Fields is a high school student who is currently enrolled in the Engineering/CNC Certificate program that Hengel teaches. “He's an awesome instructor,” Fields said. “He’s always ready to learn and help and teach us. I'm really happy that he's getting this award because he's been a great teacher all these years.”
Corbin Hoes, another of Rick’s students, said, “He's just one of the best teachers I've ever had the privilege of learning from. He has everything set up for us to learn super fast, and understand what we're doing, and have an actual real-world application to the things that we learn here.”
“I was very surprised to receive this award. I'm very passionate about CNC machining and helping kids learn,” said Hengel. “I get emails weekly from companies that are looking for CNC machinists. There are multiple companies that need 10 or more machinists, and they just can’t find the help. So it’s very important that we get started kids young to understand what it is, and hopefully get them into a field.”
The Outstanding Educator Award is presented by Southeast Service Cooperative’s STEM Forward. STEM Forward is a collaborative group that consists of 25 southeast Minnesota school districts, five post-secondary partners, and community businesses like Mayo Clinic, IBM, Lab MidWest, and Workforce Development, Inc, who work together to promote STEM excellence in the region’s K-12 schools.
