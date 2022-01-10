St Matthews B team

The St. Matthew's B team boys basketball team took second place in the B-Boys Bounce-Off hosted by St. Matthew's and St. John's of Lewiston on January 8-9. Pictured from left are Owen Suffrins, Carter Christiansen, Coach Jeff Novakoski, Landon Passehl, Parker Krause, Stentin Roellich, Michael Hill, Callen Benter, Owen Herold, Alex Brenengen, Alex Suffrins, and Coach Kris Anderson.