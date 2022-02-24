St Matthews boys basketball

The St. Matthew's A-team boys basketball team ended their season by capturing second place in their La Crosse Area Lutheran School League and then first place at the Martin Luther College Invitational in New Ulm, Minn. Congratulations, Tigers! From left in front row are Alexis Schossow, Addy Palubicki, Nathan Dobberstein, Stentin Roellich. From left in back row are Coach Kris Anderson, Alex Kreckow, Brayden Novakoski, Noah Anderson, Aaron Frisk, and Coach Jeff Novakoski. Not pictured was Alex Suffrins.