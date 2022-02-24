The St. Matthew's A-team boys basketball team ended their season by capturing second place in their La Crosse Area Lutheran School League and then first place at the Martin Luther College Invitational in New Ulm, Minn. Congratulations, Tigers! From left in front row are Alexis Schossow, Addy Palubicki, Nathan Dobberstein, Stentin Roellich. From left in back row are Coach Kris Anderson, Alex Kreckow, Brayden Novakoski, Noah Anderson, Aaron Frisk, and Coach Jeff Novakoski. Not pictured was Alex Suffrins.
Latest News
- Winona council votes to consider public comment
- WAPS seeks help from community in updating strategic plan
- St. Matthew’s caps season with top finishes
- Semcac offering free rides to vaccination appts.
- Ridgeway Feb. 20 500 tournament winners
- Free, confidential help from 2-1-1
- MnFIRE honors Sen. Miller for support
- 4-H member recognized by Kiwanis Club
Most Popular
Articles
- Winonan sweeps snowmobile race
- Police Blotter
- Winona City Council offers Ubl top job
- Alleged DWI driver charged with vehicular homicide
- Goman, Hannah
- WSU student killed in crash with alleged drunk driver
- School Board split on removing mask mandate
- Grossell, Thomas L. “Tom”
- Extra space at law enforcement center
- WAPS plans for slightly smaller classes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.