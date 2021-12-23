The third and fourth graders from St. Matthew's Lutheran School successfully completed the Gr8 Kids Program. Winona Health and Winona State University students led the classes in fun activities that taught healthy choices. The third and fourth graders are pictured here with Wazoo, the Winona State mascot.
