The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys basketball team is playing to go to the state tournament, and it needs a big contingent wearing black and orange to get it there.
The Winhawks will battle Austin, Minn., in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Section 1AAA championship game at 8 p.m. Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students. All tickets will be sold at the door; there is no presale at either Winona or Austin. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the game will start on time. Seating is general admission.
The WSHS pep band will be in attendance.
The Winhawks last advanced to the state tournament in 2010. That team was led by Alec Brown, who went on to play Division I college basketball at UW-Green Bay, was drafted by the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and is now playing professionally in Europe.
This year’s Winhawks squad is 18-10. Winona advanced to the championship game with a 62-52 win at Stewartville on Saturday night. Jasper Hedin, a senior, scored 30 points to lead the Winhawks.
The MSHSL state tournament is scheduled for March 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minn.
