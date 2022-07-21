Oscar Uribe, an experienced coach and educator, has been named the next coach of the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys soccer team.
“As the head coach at WSHS, I will empower players to make successful choices on and off the field,” Uribe said. “I will support their personal athletic goals, and I will ensure that I help the players with the college recruiting process. I will promote the best soccer experience by implementing innovative coaching and motivational practices.”
Uribe has been a soccer coach for more than 15 years, including at Winona State University and Saint Mary’s University. He has also coached at the high school and youth levels.
Uribe replaces Garrett Ping, who coached the Winhawks for two seasons. Winona is coming off of one its best seasons in recent memory, earning the top seed in the section tournament.
Uribe said he will use his personal experiences — including his challenges as a college and professional athlete, English language learner and immigrant — to connect with students and diverse community members to grow together as a soccer community.
“I am a servant leader committed to educating the whole student-athlete and helping them grow as a person,” he said. “I am dedicated to ensuring that all players receive the opportunities and life experiences they need to support their passions, vocations and develop independent thought.”
The Winhawks are currently scheduled to kick off the season at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, against Mankato West at Paul Giel Field.
