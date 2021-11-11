On October 9, 2021, the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) hosted its 10th annual fundraising event with lead sponsorships, 10 years running, from Merchants Bank and WNB Financial.
When asking WNB Financial CEO Jack Richter why it is important they continue to support the foundation, he replied, "The work the foundation does to support programming and students and the essential things that cannot come out of the regular budget is crucial for making a difference for the kids. WNB is proud to partner with the Foundation for WAPS to raise money to help enhance the education of our students."
Merchants Bank President Andrew Guzzo said he is “very proud of Merchants Bank’s support of education in the markets they serve. Our long history of supporting the work of the foundation is extremely important for our community”.
Foundation Executive Director Shelley Milek wants to thank these lead sponsors as well as corporate sponsors: Farmers Insurance, Fastenal Company, Miller Ingenuity, RTP Company, Roemer Construction & Design, Russell & Associates, Solvay Company, Winona Education Association, and WinCraft Inc. Shelley said, “It takes a village to launch this event. I want to also thank the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools Board of Directors, area businesses and individuals for their generous donations for the silent and live auctions, event supporters and donors, and the Event Planning Committee who work tirelessly to ensure such a successful event."
The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools is proud to announce that the Nosh in Nashville Event broke fundraising efforts to date raising $74,359.97. These proceeds will be shared, proportionate to building/program enrollment, with all WAPS K-12 schools and its Early Learning Program. They are welcome to use the proceeds for enrichments and enhancements in the areas of academics, arts, athletics and activities.
Proceeds raised from the evening’s Fund-a-Need auction will support an Equipment Pilot Project to assess the best new product to replace aging classroom Smart Boards.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit, and her husband Dean, offered a Minnesota Wild game and dinner package with them for the live auction. They attended the event for the first time since moving to Winona and had a great time. "It was a wonderful event and so fun to see the support and generous donations for WAPS," said Superintendent Freiheit. She also commented on how well everything was organized and thanked the event planning committee for their hard work.
While he does not plan on retirement for years yet, Tim Gleason, WAPS band teacher and 2021-2022 WEA Teacher of the Year, found a second career calling as he brought down the house serving as the auctioneer for the event’s live and Fund-a-Need auctions. He reflects, “The foundation event was so much fun. There was much love in the room. Everybody present was interested in providing opportunities for students.”
Yes, a fun time was had by all. Andrew Guzzo shared, “Merchants attendees were very excited to be at the foundation event. We were happy to be a part of the Nosh in Nashville event that will allow for additional resources for children of the Winona Area Public School system.”
When asking Jack Richter of WNB Financial how he enjoyed the event, he said, "The event was fun and so well done and it was great to see what is new each year. It was especially great this year to have everyone be able to come casual and really embrace the Nashville theme." He noted, “For the record, the buffet’s Nashville hot chicken was extremely hot chicken!"
Luke Merchlewitz, W-K teacher, foundation president and event chair, and WAPS Foundation Executive Director Shelley Milek both agree, “It was a great Winhawk night! Having district staff celebrating with community and business public school supporters was so rewarding after the cancellations that COVID brought. Everyone was enjoying the decor-created Nashville Music City vibe, noshing through the buffet for some good southern food, happy to see everyone again, and coming out big in support of our public school students, teachers and staff.”
