From: Chris Mayer, head coach
The Winhawk Boys Swim and Dive program had an excellent finish to a wonderful 2021-22 season as we placed 13th at the Class A State Championship on March 4-5. I am incredibly proud of how well they have done this season and how they finished among the best in the state. A full finals meet report with team scores can be found here: www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/A%20Finals.pdf
It is a different environment at the state meet. It is the most pressure of the season, the most demanding performances. When we were at state last year, not having spectators made it feel like it was just a time trial. This year, the stands were packed, the energy was high, and all athletes were on edge wanting to perform to their absolute best. State, like sections, is a prelim and final meet. We raced Friday for prelims and Saturday for finals.
Fridays’ prelims saw us enter the 200 medley relay team of Colin White, Julius Hanson, Brayden Coudron, and Jared Loos looking to finish in the top eight. We changed the relay a bit to give us the best shot of making top eight, and all four athletes swam as hard as they could. They finished at 1:39.75, which would have taken ninth; however, we unfortunately had a false start as one athlete left the blocks a moment too soon. It was a tough moment for the guys, but I can’t fault them for pushing the limit, striving to do their absolute best.
Our next race was Julius’ 200 individual medley. Julius qualified for finals with his 2:05.20, and in finals, he moved up a couple of spots and dropped time to finish in 13th place with his 2:04.09. Another great performance for Julius at state.
In the 100 butterfly, Brayden and Julius both had great prelim swims, with Brayden finishing in eighth place and Julius just missing the consolation heat as he placed 18th. In the finals, Brayden moved up one spot to take seventh overall, ending his senior year standing on the podium and earning All-State accolades. Congratulations, Brayden! For reference: To earn All-State honors, an athlete needs to finish in the top eight in the event at the state meet.
Next up was Colin swimming in the 100 freestyle. He finished prelims with a good swim and came back to swim finals in the consolation heat. On Saturday, he finished with a 48.90 which earned him 11th overall.
Elijah Vieth had the next performance with his 500 freestyle. His prelim swim was controlled and earned him 16th place, allowing him the chance to swim the race at finals. During finals, Elijah knew he could push as hard as he could, striving to break the five-minute mark. At 400 yards, he was just under the four-minute mark and needed one more hundred at the same pace to get below five. It came down to a fingernail finish and he just missed it, finishing in 13th place with his 5:00.12. Elijah’s goal next year: finish under five minutes and reach the podium.
The 200 freestyle team of Brayden, Charlie Miller, Jared, and Gavin Nelson was positioned similar to the medley – we had four great athletes who knew they could perform well and strive to make the top 16. Unfortunately, we added just a little too much time and missed qualifying for the consolation heat, finishing in 18th place with a 1:32.16. A tough break for these four guys, but similar to the medley, they gave their all and did their best. I can’t ask for more than that.
Colin had the last individual race, his 100 backstroke. Last year Colin placed 14th with a 55.48 and he was determined to finish faster and place higher this year. He achieved both. Colin swam a fast prelims race and qualified in eighth place for finals. In finals, he dropped some time and finished in a tie for sixth place with his 53.59, earning him All-State honors as well. Congratulations, Colin!
For the last event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, we sent up Brayden, Gavin, Julius, and Colin to hopefully get us a high finish. They swam a very good prelim swim of 3:20.51, but just missed the finals heat taking ninth. At finals, they won the consolation heat and finished in ninth place.
What a great meet and season! I am so happy and proud of what our guys accomplished this season: Maroon and Gold high individual and team finishes, a great True Team meet, a berth to True Team State, high conference finishes, a top three team finish at the section meet, and now 13th at one of the fastest state meets in Class A history. It reminds me of our team a few years ago. Our first year in Class A, 2016, saw us finish in 15th place at state. Since we’ve had some great finishes at state and great leadership, similar to what we currently have. Maybe we’re in for another run of Winona athletes placing high at state? We graduate three great seniors in Brayden, Gavin, and Jack Bucknam, but we have a large junior class and some strong up-and-coming athletes that might just show the state what Winona athletes can do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.