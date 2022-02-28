From: Chris Mayer, head coach
The Winona Winhawk Swim and Dive program placed third of 10 teams at a very fast and very fun Section 1A state qualifier last Friday night. This was an amazing night for our program. At the beginning of this season, nearly half the roster consisted of new athletes and we certainly did not have aspirations to take third at this meet, but as the season progressed, our guys started to gain confidence that they could achieve this goal. Through snow days, COVID quarantines, and anything else that could try to deter them, they were resolute in their determination to take third at this meet and send as many athletes to state as they could. I am proud to say that both were achieved among one of the fastest section meets that I have attended in my 10 years of coaching.
Here are the team scores: first place, Mankato East, 375 points; second place, Northfield, 361; and third place, Winona, 294.
We began the night confident to shoot for state cuts in all three relays. In the medley, our swimmers bested their seed and entry time and finished in fourth place with a 1:41.20 finish, four seconds under the state cut and with room to drop even more time next weekend. Congratulations to Colin White, Julius Hanson, Jared Loos, and Gavin Nelson.
In the 200 freestyle, Adam Martin crushed a new personal best, finishing in 15th place with his 1:55.86. Elijah Vieth had his eyes on the state cut and gave his all in the race, dropping another two seconds off his prelim time, to finish in sixth with his 1:51.39. He just missed the state cut of 1:50.33 (the top five athletes made the cut), but wow, what a race and hopefully next year he’ll achieve it. Cordel Ruppert and Matthew Baumgartner did not qualify for finals, but both had new personal bests on Wednesday as Cordel finished in 24th with his 2:03.60 and Matthew finished in 26th with his 2:08.30.
We returned all four athletes for the 200 individual medley. Kyle Coudron and Matthew Bricco both had great swims and placed 15th in 2:20.44 and 14th in 2:19.44, respectively. Jared Loos fought for a well-deserved seventh place finish with his amazing 2:10.81, and Julius Hanson swam a fast race, taking third with a state cut time of 2:03.99.
Charlie Miller won the consolation heat of the 50 freestyle, taking ninth place with his 23.55. Brayden Coudron gave it his all, but he came up just short of making state as he finished in fifth with his 22.69. The cut was 22.51. A tough miss, but that gave him some fuel to go faster in his fly and another relay later. Cam Hancock and Caleb Reed swam the other two spots for us on Wednesday and both notched personal best swims. Cam finished in 32nd place with his 27.08, and Caleb placed 20th with his 24.91.
In the 100 butterfly Jared Loos swam a stellar consolation race, dropped time, and finished in 11th place. Julius Hanson raced hard and swam a 54.75, winning the consolation heat and earning himself a trip to the state meet with a time that would have taken fifth overall. Brayden, inspired by what he just saw and with a little anger by missing the 50 cut, went out hard and won the event with his 53.24. Cam Hancock was our fourth entry and swam the race on Wednesday and had a great swim, finishing in 24th with his 1:11.23.
In the 100 freestyle, Gavin Nelson swam a strong race in the consolation heat and finished in 14th with his time of 52.67. Charlie Miller made the final heat and improved in his placing to take seventh with his 51.32. Colin White dropped a new personal best of 48.19 to take second. Tyler Bergler swam the 100 for us on Wednesday. He came up just a bit short of earning his Minuteman, as he finished 32nd in 1:02.03 — a great effort for a first-year athlete.
Cordel Ruppert officially became the fastest Winhawk seventh grader in the 500 with his time of 5:27.94, which placed him 13th in the race. Adam Martin again had a great swim and raced hard to win the consolation heat, taking ninth with his 5:20.40. Elijah, after just missing the 200 cut, vowed to go get this 500 state cut. He raced hard, kept his paces where they needed to be, and ended the race with a fourth-place, state-cut finish of 5:02.10. Congrats, Elijah! Finn Momsen swam the race on Wednesday and had a great swim, finishing in 32nd place with his 6:16.76.
The 200 free relay was an incredible race and had my heart racing from the start. This was the only relay we were a bit worried about, but these four crushed their swims. Brayden, Charlie, Jared, and Julius rocked the event and took fourth with their 1:31.18.
We advanced three strong athletes to the 100 backstroke finals on Friday. Kyle Coudron finished in 14th place with his 1:03.22. Gavin Nelson absolutely crushed the race and notched a huge personal best finish of 58.51, winning the consolation heat. Colin White had another great swim and won the event with his 53.36 finish. He’s eyeing up the top athletes in the state next weekend and is shooting for a faster time there. Tyler Bergler swam this race for us on Wednesday and showed that come next year, he is going to have a great year. He swam a great 1:13.64, good for 31st place.
This 100 breaststroke race — wow, it was so dang fast. Just to make it back it took a 1:11, which at times has been good enough to make the finals heat. We have four great breaststrokers, but only one qualified to swim last night, Matthew Bricco. Matt swam a new personal best of 1:08.11 and took 13th place overall. Caleb Reed just missed coming back as he took 18th with his 1:11.31. Matthew Baumgartner finished 23rd with his 1:13.94, and Logan Monk destroyed his best time and finished under 1:20, taking 26th in 1:18.20.
The last race of the night, and the final relay, was the 400 free relay. We wanted to see the guys swim their best, shooting for the state cut and a top three finish. They achieved both and are looking forward to this race next weekend. Brayden, Charlie, Gavin and Colin took third with their 3:21.10.
What an amazing meet, and I am so proud of each one of our guys. I could not be more impressed with this team – a young, strong team with great upperclassmen leadership. What this team has accomplished this year is nothing short of amazing — great races at Maroon and Gold, an invite to True Team State, new pool and school records, and now finishing in third at sections and qualifying many swims and all relays to state. Simply put: wow!
Now we have one week of refining skills and resting for state for Brayden, Gavin, Julius, Colin, Charlie, Jared, and Elijah, and then those seven will keep up the great Winona tradition: “Swim fast at sections; swim faster at state!” Wish them good luck.
