The Winona Senior High Schools Winhawks track and field team performed well at the Big 9 Conference Triangular meet in Owatonna, Minn., last week, with Winhawks earning podium spots in over a dozen events while competing against Owatonna High School and Rochester Century High School.
For the girls team, Adriana Brenengen won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, with times of 13.27 and 26.93 seconds, respectively, and Clarice Potter won the pole vault. In the 1600-meter run, Ava Pike took third place with a time of 5:38.22 minutes, just six seconds behind first place. Winona’s four-by-200 relay team finished in third with a time of 1:59.80, and Shaquavianna Berlin-Burns took third place in discus.
For the boys, Dominic Davis took second place in both the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints, finishing in 11.82 and 24.24, respectively. Brady Benedict and Jared Loos finished second and third in the 3200-meter run, finishing in 11:11.28 and 11:27.99. Brayden Draheim took second place in the high jump and third in the long jump, while Wesley Wollan finished in second in shot put.
Devin Filzen won the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 800-meter wheelchair events, as well as the wheel chair shot put. Winona relay teams also finished well, with the Winhawks claiming second place in the four-by-100 relay, second and third place in the four-by-200-meter event, and second place in the four-by-800 relay.
