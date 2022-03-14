In the sectional tournament semifinal, the Winona Senior High School boys basketball team beat Stewartville, Minn., 62-52 last Saturday. Senior Jasper Hedin scored 30 points on the night, including a slam dunk, the school shared. This Friday, the Winhawks will face off with the top seed, Austin High School, at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn., for the section championship.
