In the sectional tournament semifinal, the Winona Senior High School boys basketball team beat Stewartville, Minn., 62-52 last Saturday. Senior Jasper Hedin scored 30 points on the night, including a slam dunk, the school shared. This Friday, the Winhawks will face off with the top seed, Austin High School, at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn., for the section championship.