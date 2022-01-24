By Daniel Picha
Former Winona Senior High diver Issara Schmidt continues to impress as a freshman diver on the East Coast while diving at New York University (NYU), compiling mostly first place finishes in both the one- and three-meter competitions. According to NYU Diving Coach Todd Kolean, Issara has compiled two of the three qualifying scores for the NCAA national meet in Indianapolis, Ind., later this spring.
“We’ve all been working really hard in practice,” Schmidt offered. “We’ve been getting into the weight room a lot this month, so I definitely feel stronger on the board.”
In the January 21 triangular meet against Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Williams University, Issara Schmidt “controlled the boards all day,” winning both the one-meter (315.08) and three-meter (301.80) diving events. Next up for Issara and the NYU divers are the University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships on Feb 9-12 at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.