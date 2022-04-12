Winona State University’s (WSU) RN to BSN program (registered nurse to Bachelor of Science nursing) was named the number-two-ranked program in Minnesota by RegisteredNursing.org.
RN to BSN programs give working nurses a chance to advance their careers. The site wrote of WSU’s program, “Derived from its quality and highly regarded traditional program, the degree completion option was created for busy working nurses. Population-based health care and patient assessments are core areas of study.”
More information is available at tinyurl.com/yfhm3vvf.
