The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys basketball team closed out the season with a second-place finish at Section 1AAA championship against Austin High School last Friday in Rochester, Minn.
In the championship game, the Winhawks fell to the Packers 46-39. Austin went on to start its run in the state tournament with a game against Princeton, Minn., after press time on Tuesday.
“We are so proud of this team,” WSHS staff wrote. “These seniors won’t be forgotten. They represented their school, their community, and themselves with skill, heart and pride.”
