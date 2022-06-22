WSHS welcomes softball team home from state tournament

Photo by John Casper, WAPS

From left, Winhawks softball players Jenna Eichman, Kayla Robinson, Alma Johnson, Lindsey MacLennan, Tatum Dulek, and Macy McNally ride a fire truck last week during a celebration of the team’s second-place finish in the state tournament. Students, parents, the Winona Senior High School marching band, and the Winona Fire Department welcomed the Winhawks home after their run to the championship game. The Winhawks shutout Chisago Lakes and Ricori in the first two rounds of the tournament before losing the championship game to Mankato West to bring home second place.