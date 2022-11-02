by BENNY KIMBER
When I first started to write this article, I had many concerns about how animals are treated in kennels. In many movies and cartoons, kennels and animal control are portrayed badly. They are shown as hunters of innocent animals and they do not handle the animals with care. The cages that the animals are put into are very compact, less than twice the size of the animals. I was led to believe that animals are treated very badly in kennels and my goal was to understand it better. I decided I wanted to study how animals are treated by interviewing local people.
I had an interview with Wendy Peterson from Winona Animal Control.
I had some worries about if animals are taken off the streets in a humane manner, so I asked Wendy about it, and I was very happy when I heard yes.
I asked her if they release the animals back into their natural habitat. She said that they don’t release them, they hand them off to other places that are able to house them.
The next question I asked her was if, in her opinion, animals are
treated “well enough” in pounds. She replied that most of the time they are.
After talking to Wendy, I still had the question of how animals are housed, so I took a tour of the Winona Area Humane Society.
In the Humane Society, the dogs’ and cats’ cages are very big and kept very clean. The dogs there get four 30-minute walks per day!
All of the animals there seem to be very happy and it seems as though they enjoy the care they receive. They are a strictly no-kill shelter.
In my opinion, they’re a very good place for animals, they always put the animals’ safety first. They’re always very careful with how they treat the animals and where the animals go after they’re adopted.
After talking to a couple of great people, most of my worries and fears were gone with the wind!
Benny Kimber is a sixth grade student at Bluffview Montessori School in Winona. The Young Reporters series features articles and columns from Bluffview’s Young Reporters Club.
