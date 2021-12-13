Last week, Winona Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board Chair George Borzyskowski announced the promotion of Tina Schott to the position of executive director of the Winona HRA.
Linda Bedtka, the current executive director, has been with the Winona HRA for 32 years, and will be retiring at the end of this year.
Tina Schott originally joined the Winona HRA in August of 2011. She has served in a variety of positions, most recently as the assistant director. In 2011, she started at the HRA as a receptionist and has since advanced within the Winona HRA.
Tina is a native of Winona, she attended Minnesota State College Southeast. She is certified as a public housing manager and has successfully completed the public housing executive management training and exam.
There will be a meet and greet on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Activity Room of the Family Community Building at the Winona HRA at 1756 Kraemer Drive. All are welcome to attend.
