In the month of April, Miller Scrap will accept appliances at no cost and donate $1 per appliance to Ready Set School. The following appliances can be dropped off at 1 Recycling Lane: Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, washers, dryers, stoves, microwaves, dishwashers and dehumidifiers.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. One hundred percent of the money raised by Ready Set School goes directly to qualifying students in the form of vouchers which can be used at area stores for school supplies and vouchers.
